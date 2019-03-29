Openings: Shinola Hotel in Detroit

In the heart of Detroit’s shopping district—in the old T.B. Rayl & Co. department store and a former Singer sewing-machine shop that have been combined through annexes—resides the Shinola Hotel. From two local companies, Shinola and Bedrock, the property offers a modern take on hospitality.

Each of the hotel’s 129 guestrooms has a different design, so whether a guest is staying for the first or 20th time, the room will seem entirely new. Off the lobby, The Living Room allows guests to be social and relax, and a lobby restaurant, mezzanine lounge, conservatory, and event space offer more environments for guests to connect. All of Shinola Hotel’s furniture is sourced from American companies, and design elements from Gachot Studios nod to the historical Great Lakes and notable Michigan areas while drawing inspiration from London’s private clubs. While each space is different, camel and caramel shades dominate the décor with wood, blush, blue, and deep green accents. Library Street Collective—a Detroit-based gallery—sources both local and international artists to provide exclusive artwork for the property, which ties into the hotel’s goal of surprising guests at every turn.

The hotel’s restaurants are by NoHo Hospitality Group and include San Morello, an Italian eatery, and Evening Bar, which has bar bites and crafted cocktails. Outdoors, a beer hall called The Brakeman is opening this spring, as will a fried chicken spot called Penny Red’s.

Mac&Lo Hospitality operates the hotel.

