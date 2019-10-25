Openings: A First Glance at Hideaway Santa Barbara

Between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean is Hideaway Santa Barbara, a modern and comfortable boutique property with just nine guestrooms. The rooms offer mostly mountain views, some with seating areas and fireplaces to make the space feel like a getaway from reality.

1 of 4

Designed by Kirkwood Collection’s design director Michelle McClory, the property’s décor is coastal inspired, with gray-greens, navy blues, and sandy whites complementing the nearby beach, and dusty rose and gold accents to marry the mountain and seaside aesthetics. Hideaway Santa Barbara’s lobby is designed to be warm and inviting—a space guests can comfortably enjoy. An on-site kitchen offers breakfast bites and coffee brewed from nearby Coastal Peaks Coffee.

Hideaway Santa Barbara is located a few blocks away from dozens of restaurants and eateries, art galleries, and museums. Santa Barbara is also recognized for its wine-tasting opportunities, and the nearby Funk Zone—as well as other locations—are close enough that guests can walk to multiple wine tastings. Outdoor enthusiasts can find kayaking, surfing, and whale watching at beaches near the property; hikers can explore mountain trails, rock formations, canyons, and waterfalls at the Santa Ynez Mountains. Hideaway Santa Barbara is a member of the Kirkwood Collection.