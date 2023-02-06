KSL Resorts Adds Five Hotels on California Coast

IRVINE, Calif. — Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five independent, boutique hotels—Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach, and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles—all situated in San Luis Obispo County, along California’s Central Coast. Previously operated by Martin Resorts, the five properties add 346 rooms to KSL Resorts’ management portfolio.

“As we continue our strategic growth along the Central Coast of California, building upon our recent success in Pismo Beach, we are thrilled to welcome the Martin Resorts portfolio to KSL Resorts,” said Scott Dalecio, president and chief executive officer for KSL Resorts. “We look forward to continuing the exceptional level of service and hospitality these hotels are so well known for and stewarding the legacy that Martin Resorts has built over the last 23 years.”

According to Dalecio, KSL Resorts will focus on unique programming and activation strategies for each property, leveraging their distinct character and personalities. “The Martin Resorts properties all glide perfectly into our portfolio. Like many of the other world-class resorts in our collection, each of these welcoming properties has much to offer its guests from proximity to hiking trails to ocean views to access to the area’s top wineries,” continued Dalecio.

Since 2005, Noreen Martin led Martin Resorts, founded by her late husband Tom Martin in 1999, as president and CEO. “KSL Resorts shares our passion for this region and our continued commitment to this beautiful community and is the very best partner to take these much-loved hotels to even higher levels of excellence,” she said. Martin will remain close to the portfolio as a member of the KSL Resorts’ advisory board.

With the addition of these five properties, KSL Resorts now operates six properties in California’s Central Coast, an increasingly popular destination known for its beaches, wineries, farm-to-fork dining, and more. The company took over the management of the oceanfront Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, an Autograph Collection resort, in 2021.