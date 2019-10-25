NEW YORK — Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America, will host its third annual Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Reception at Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) on January 28, 2020, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at the J.W. Marriott in Los Angeles.

The reception will honor Mark Woodworth, senior managing director of CBRE Hotels Americas Research, who has been an integral part of uniting the leaders of the hospitality industry to come together to raise awareness and shatter the stigma of addiction. The event will raise vital funds that will support Shatterproof’s efforts to transform the way addiction is treated in America.

Woodworth is based in Atlanta and has over 40 years of hospitality industry advisory experience. Before joining CBRE, Mark was a partner and industry chairman of the Hospitality Industry Consulting practice for Coopers & Lybrand L. L. P. Woodworth is one of the premier hotel investment and management executives in the industry and has been a Shatterproof supporter since the organization was founded.

Advertisement

Last year, more than 60 hospitality companies joined together to sponsor this event in support of Shatterproof and its founder and CEO, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman of HEI Hotels & Resorts), whose son, Brian, lost his life to addiction in 2011.

Studies have shown the hospitality industry is impacted by addiction at two times the rate of other industries, so Shatterproof’s mission is particularly relevant.

“I am so pleased to honor Mark this year. He has been a tremendous supporter of Shatterproof since the inception,” said Gary Mendell. “I could not be more grateful for his commitment to our cause. His leadership is making a profound impact towards ending the stigma of addiction.”

Mendell regularly attended the ALIS conference in his 25-year-long career in the hospitality industry. After losing his son, Brian, to addiction, he founded Shatterproof to spare others from the tragedy his family suffered. Since Shatterproof’s inception, more than 65 hotel companies and 500 employees have raised in excess of $3 million for the nonprofit.

“I am honored to be this year’s recipient, but more importantly, I am looking forward to the opportunity to help raise awareness and mission-critical funds for Shatterproof,” said Woodworth. “Our industry is disproportionately affected by substance use disorder, and helping to end stigma by talking about it at a high-profile event such as ALIS is very important.”