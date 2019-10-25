Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Halekulani Corporation, plans to expand its Halekulani brand and new legacy brand, Halepuna, with a focus on California and Hawaii.

Honolulu, Hawaii — Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, is embarking on an aggressive expansion program for its Halekulani brand and its new legacy brand, Halepuna, with a focus on California and Hawaii.

“Over the years, we have been approached by a number of developers, financial institutions, property owners, and real estate investment trusts with various opportunities. We decided, however, to focus our efforts and resources on reinvesting in our world-renowned Halekulani brand and on the development of our new Halepuna brand,” said Peter Shaindlin, chief operating officer of Halekulani Corporation.

“As a result of the enduring popularity and success of Halekulani Waikiki, the triumphant development and opening of Halekulani Okinawa, and the overwhelming response to Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, which will open on October 25th, we have now decided to commit our expertise and resources to pursue acquisition, development, and management opportunities that will serve to expand and grow our brands over the next five years,” Shaindlin added.

Halekulani Corporation formed Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani in the late 1990s to develop and oversee its hospitality assets, Halekulani and Waikiki Parc Hotel, as well as the management of the Kapalua Bay Hotel. Since that time, the division has overseen several multimillion-dollar renovations of Halekulani Waikiki, the renewal and subsequent transformation of the Waikiki Parc hotel into Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, and the development of Halekulani Okinawa.

Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani is currently evaluating and pursuing acquisition, development, and management opportunities as part of an aggressive five-year growth plan for its Halekulani and Halepuna brands in California and Hawaii.