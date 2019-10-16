Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Freehand Hotel Portfolio

New York – Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE), an independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm with eight offices throughout the U.S., announced that they have recently represented the seller in the sale of the Freehand Hotels hospitality brand portfolio.

The portfolio is comprised of four hotel assets in Manhattan, Miami Beach, Downtown Los Angeles, and Chicago with 922 rooms in total. The transaction also includes the acquisition of the Freehand Management company, as well as the Broken Shaker food and beverage brand bar that operates at the Freehand hotels.

An HWE team comprised of Mark Elliott, president, Rudy Reudelhuber, managing director, and Jay Morrow, managing director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.

The trendy Freehand brand hotels combine the social culture of a hostel with award-winning food and beverage, and a community-driven atmosphere.

