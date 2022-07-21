SAVANNAH, Georgia—North Point Hospitality has broken ground on its newest hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District/Riverfront. The 170-unit hotel will be located on the east end of River Street overlooking the Savannah River.

“We are proud to work with Marriott International to bring this lifestyle brand to the Savannah Riverfront,” said S. Jay Patel, president and CEO of North Point Hospitality. “With more than 20 years of development and operating experience in Savannah, we are confident the AC Hotels brand will add to the rich hotel landscape in the market.”

AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District/Riverfront will have a rooftop bar and dining experience and will be open to the public. The ground floor offers MOOD, a market and café space serving specialty coffee, wine, and provisions. The amenities throughout the property include over 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, valet parking, and a fitness center.

“We are excited North Point Hospitality has chosen to bring the AC Hotels brand to Savannah’s historic district,” said Noah Silverman, global development officer, United States and Canada for Marriott International. “The groundbreaking event last week is representative of the continued relationship between Marriott International and North Point Hospitality in bringing lifestyle brands to dynamic markets.”

Approximately 250 individuals will be engaged by the general contractor and its subcontractors during peak construction activity. Once stabilized, the hotel will employ more than 100 full-time team members and support staff. The hotel is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024. Pre-sale and online reservations will be available in late 2023.

The AC Hotel along with a 316-space parking structure is Phase 2 of the company’s planned development, River Street East. River Street East is a mixed-use campus including four hotels with 630 rooms, multiple retail spaces, and riverfront dining options, all wholly owned and operated by North Point Hospitality at a total build-out cost exceeding $350 million.