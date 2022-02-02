AC Hotel Bozeman Downtown to Open Winter 2022

BOZEMAN, Montana—Bozeman is getting a new hotel with the opening of AC Hotel Bozeman Downtown opening in winter 2022.

The six-floor development will provide Montana’s Yellowstone Country while offering AC Hotels’ service. Its location in downtown Bozeman offers views of the Bridger Mountains, with access to Yellowstone National Park, the biggest skiing in America at Big Sky Resort, and outdoor recreation. Guestroom layouts minimize clutter and create open space.

Operating under the Marriott brand flag, the 143-room property was developed by HomeBase Partners and is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Andy Holloran, founder of HomeBase Partners said, “We are very pleased to continue adding to the vibrant downtown Bozeman community. Our passion for creating sustainable, timeless, thoughtfully designed properties to further enhance thriving communities are why we have found Bozeman to be a perfect fit for us with the AC Hotel.”

Guests can get breakfast in the AC Kitchen and an array of tapas in the AC Lounge in the evenings. AC Lookout is the sixth floor downtown Bozeman rooftop offering both cocktails and Neapolitan pizza.

AC Hotel Bozeman Downtown will cater to both business and leisure travelers and provide the opportunity for guests to do a little bit of both. There is 2,419 square feet of flexible meeting space for meetings and events of up to 150 across two event rooms and a boardroom featuring three 85” smart TVs with plug and play capabilities and Owl 360-degree smart video conferencing. Full on-site catering services are available.

Amenities include the AC Store open 24/7, business center, complimentary WiFi, valet parking, on-site storage, and the AC Fitness center. The 24-hour fitness center will have cardiovascular and weightlifting equipment including Peloton Bikes, yoga mats, and all items needed for a full-body workout. The AC Hotel will also be pet-friendly.