Extended Stay America Suites Buffalo Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Suites Buffalo, located in Buffalo, New York.

The two-story, 100-room property features WiFi, a grab-and-go breakfast, and an on-site guest laundry room. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, and a dedicated workspace.

“This new Extended Stay America Suites location in Buffalo is an exciting opportunity to address the needs for extended-stay hotel accommodations, with ownership that has a true understanding of their market,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. The opening of this property represents our strategy of growing our portfolio through hotel conversions, in addition to new construction projects. We look forward to servicing our guests everywhere they need a room for as long as they need to stay.”

Situated across the street from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Extended Stay America Suites Buffalo is near Catholic Health Systems Hospital – St. Joseph Campus, Canisius University, and the University of Buffalo. Guests can explore local attractions, including the Niagara Falls, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Zoo, and Walden Galleria.