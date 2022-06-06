Noble House Hotels & Resorts Implements Duetto Across its Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO—Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced it has implemented Duetto across its portfolio.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts operates a collection of 25 hotels and resorts. Offering beach, ski, and urban destinations, each property has its own segmentation, pricing, and promotion structure. As such, the company needed a revenue management platform to assist leadership in building a connected commercial strategy.

Noble House had been working with a pricing solutions provider for a few years, but when the company took over Jekyll Island Club Resort, which was running revenue on Duetto, the team was able to see the functionality of the Duetto Revenue Strategy Platform. The decision was taken to roll out Duetto to all Noble House properties.

“Duetto’s Open Pricing methodology was a big draw because it enables us to manage all of our promotions and partners without opening and closing each individual channel,” said Darrell Stark, vice president of revenue management and distribution at Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “Once we took over Jekyll Island and had a chance to see Duetto’s sophisticated applications in action and work closely with the Customer Success Team, it was an easy decision to move all other properties onto the Duetto platform.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Noble House Hotels & Resorts to Duetto. They have an amazing collection of properties, and their company culture is also very aligned with ours here at Duetto,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “We firmly believe that great revenue management starts and ends with the guest and that everyone can be part of the commercial success of a hotel. That ethos is also at the heart of Noble House. We look forward to growing this partnership in the years ahead.”