ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel owner, operator, and developer Hotel Equities (HE) announced the launch of its new Lifestyle division. HE’s alliance with Greenwood Hospitality combines Greenwood’s collection of lifestyle and luxury hotels with HE’s portfolio of focused and full-service hotels.

“This is an important milestone for Hotel Equities as we strategically and thoughtfully expand into the lifestyle and luxury segments. We have blended Greenwood Hospitality’s industry-leading team of passionate, experienced professionals along with their extensive infrastructure and back-office expertise with our best-in-class training and proprietary business intelligence systems to create a peerless offering in the experiential, full-serve, and luxury segments. This creates tremendous confidence and value for both our existing and future stakeholders,” said President and CEO of Hotel Equities, Brad Rahinsky.

Bill Kohl, principal at Greenwood Hospitality will lead an enterprise-wide food and beverage team while adding to the lifestyle team with the addition of Peter Tziahanas, senior vice president of operations. Tom Conran, also a principal with Greenwood Hospitality lends his skillset to further expand the new lifestyle division across both the United States and Canada. All disciplines will be supported by Albert Smith, Hotel Equities’ president of hotel operations.

“We’ve assembled a stellar leadership team to provide tremendous across-the-board support to our lifestyle division and create exciting new concepts that drive revenue and resonate with guests,” said Conran. “By providing unrivaled best-in-class service, we look forward to continuing to expand in the lifestyle space.”

The lifestyle division includes over thirty assets with hotels like The Farnam in Omaha, Nebraska, and The Henry in Dearborn, Michigan, both Autograph Collection by Marriott hotels, as well as the Tulsa Club, a Curio Collection by Hilton, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.