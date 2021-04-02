Newly Renovated Best Western Opens in Fishers, Indiana

Fishers, Indiana — Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the newly renovated Best Western Fishers/Indianapolis Area, which is located at 9790 North by Northeast Boulevard in Fishers, Indiana. Owned by Deven Patel, the hotel recently underwent a $3 million renovation and has 126 spacious guestrooms and 11 suites.

Amenities at the Best Western Fishers/Indianapolis Area include complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The hotel also offers free wireless internet and has onsite guest laundry. Each newly renovated room is equipped with a large flat-screen television, microwave, and mini fridge. Travelers will have access to a new onsite business center, which offers complimentary printing, faxing, and scanning. The hotel also has two onsite meeting rooms.

“We are thrilled to join the Best Western brand, which is known and respected for its commitment to delivering the highest degree of hospitality and unmatched value,” said Deven Patel, owner of the Best Western Fishers/Indianapolis Area. “This property is an exceptional lodging option for guests traveling to the Indianapolis area for business or leisure.”

Advertisement

The Best Western Fishers/Indianapolis Area is a fifteen-minute drive from downtown Indianapolis and offers access to local attractions and businesses, including Grand Park Sports Complex, Ruoff Music Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Conner Prairie Living History Museum, and more.

Get the latest industry news delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News