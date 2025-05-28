DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels has assumed management of the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Northwest/Oldsmar. The 87-room property is located 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and within a five-minute drive of Tampa Bay, the Oldsmar Historical Society Museum, and the Oldsmar Flea Market.

“It’s our first footprint into Tampa, a market that we at Meyer Jabara Hotels have been focusing on and looking to bring more properties into,” said Chas Henry, senior vice president of business development and acquisitions for Meyer Jabara Hotels.

The Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Northwest/Oldsmar features an outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and multiple dining and beverage outlets for business and leisure travelers. Guests can enjoy the conference space, meeting room, business center, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also offers cooked-to-order breakfasts, and a breakfast buffet is available daily.

Owner Rogatien Krecek purchased the hotel 1.5 years ago. According to Henry, Krecek was looking for a management company with the foundation and principles that Meyer Jabara Hotels has run upon—very family-focused and very brand-supportive within the Hilton system.

“Literally within that first month of Meyer Jabara taking over, I saw a big change,” Krecek said. “Employee morale improved immediately. After 30 days, we could see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Within 45 days, Krecek said accounts receivable fell to 50% or less of previous levels. Accounts payable, occupancy, and ADR also improved. “It was a win-win at both the property level and from an owner’s perspective,” he added.

Dressed for Success

The Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Northeast/Oldsmar recently underwent a comprehensive renovation to its guestrooms and public spaces, and Henry highlighted the impact of the changes. “It’s a high-quality hotel with a strong brand behind it that we believe is going to be very well-positioned for families and business travelers alike visiting the Tampa Bay area,” Henry said.

“Tampa continues to show strong signs of recovery post-COVID,” Henry continued. “It’s one of the best-performing markets in the United States, and we believe strongly that it’s going to continue on that route. Tampa offers great beaches, sunny skies, and a vibrant, growing downtown.”

Henry added, “Meyer Jabara Hotels continues to work with great ownership groups with well-located properties and strong foundational principles for third-party management across the United States. This hotel gives us a great foundation into the Tampa Bay market and in our ever-expanding portfolio across the Southeast.”