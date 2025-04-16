DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels and Pappas Hotels have teamed to acquire the Courtyard by Marriott Clemson in South Carolina, the only upscale franchised hotel in the market. Renovations to the select service hotel will begin this summer and will include replacement of all soft goods and flooring, a makeover to The Bistro and lobby, and an expansion of the meeting space to incorporate lobby areas for meetings and receptions.

“Meyer Jabara Hotels has done a great job over the past two years managing our Holiday Inn Express in Aiken,” said Dean Pappas, President of Pappas Hotels. “From a sales and management perspective, this property is thriving, and the people supporting this hotel, from the general manager on down, are quite impressive. Couple that with the accessibility of MJH’s executive team and our shared ownership mindset, and we knew they were the right partner to manage and co-own this new hotel.”

The 110-room Courtyard Clemson includes an outdoor pool, fitness center, restaurant, convenience store, guest laundry, and meeting space. The Market is available 24 hours and offers sundry items and light snacks.

“Our relationship with the Pappas family is quite strong,” said Chas Henry, senior VP of business development and acquisitions for Meyer Jabara Hotels. “We identified this property as an ideal addition to both of our portfolios. Our growth strategy is to target well-positioned hotels in strong markets. With prior success in managing university area hotels, MJH will ensure that the Courtyard Clemson remains a vibrant asset.”

Justin Jabara, president of Meyer Jabara Hotels, said he is delighted to be working with Pappas again and believes the future is bright for this prime hotel.

“This is an exceptional asset in a healthy market,” Jabara said. “With more than 29,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Clemson University, this hotel is a top choice for out-of-towners visiting students and coming for games, graduation, alumni weekends, and campus tours — all of whom spend money at local restaurants, shops, and attractions. Not only will this property provide excellent employment opportunities for local residents and students, but it is the ideal location to host business meetings and attract professionals visiting the university or nearby industries.

“The upcoming renovation will ensure that the Courtyard Clemson remains the place to stay for consistent, professional service, and clean, modern rooms with in-demand amenities,” Jabara said. “Guests will experience hospitality at its finest and surely enjoy all that this small town has to offer.”