Meyer Jabara Hotels Continues Texas Expansion

By LODGING Staff
Meyer Jabara Hotels Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport
Photo Credit: Meyer Jabara Hotels

DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels announced that it has been chosen to operate the 104-room Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport. The hotel sits less than a mile from McAllen Miller International Airport, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System, and downtown McAllen. This deal represents Meyer Jabara Hotels’ third managed hotel in Texas; the hotel ownership and third-party management group also oversees properties in Los Alamos and San Angelo.

“Hassan Ladha, owner of the Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport, reached out to us looking for a management company that shared his same foundational beliefs and family principles,” said Chas Henry, senior VP of business development and acquisitions for Meyer Jabara Hotels. “As a family-owned company, our operating principles mirror his; we place an emphasis on guest satisfaction, quality product, personable staff, and a friendly family environment that transmits from staff to guests. It’s a shared belief that everybody does better by treating those around you better.”

Along with a fitness center, business center, and outdoor pool, the hotel offers large family-style, pet-friendly guestrooms with sun terraces, workspaces, and adjustable beds in several sizes and sleeping configurations.

“Meyer Jabara Hotels is a small boutique firm that serves private owners as if they had a stake in the asset,” Ladha said. “They are an invested partner, and I appreciate that. The value-added services they provide—from renovations to project management to additional marketing programs—are an added bonus. These are things that I cannot do on my own, and they are valued benefits that not all management companies offer.”

Additionally, Ladha said he values Meyer Jabara Hotels’ extensive reporting and the fact that every staff member he has dealt with has a tremendous breadth of expertise in their field. Instead of having an individual in charge of each function, Ladha said every department is comprised of a team that is ready, willing, and able to work with him.

In a word, Ladha said his experience with Meyer Jabara Hotels is “excellent.”

“With the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport, Meyer Jabara Hotels continues to grow westward, expanding our footprint in the Southwestern United States,” Henry said. “We’re very excited to work with this ownership group and its expanding portfolio of top-notch hotels.”

A significant renovation and property refresh involving public spaces, the restaurant, and guestrooms is in the planning stage and scheduled for completion in early 2026.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

