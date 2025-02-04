My Place Hotels of America Opens Largest Hotel to Date

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America has announced the opening of My Place Hotel-Las Vegas South/Henderson, Nevada. The hotel is owned by St. Rose H9 LLC and is managed by National Hospitality Management (NHM). It was developed by Legacy Builders and designed by Richardson Group. With 94 keys, My Place Hotel-Las Vegas South/Henderson, Nevada, is the largest My Place Hotel built to date. It offers the standard My Place guestroom amenities, including a full kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, toaster, microwave, and coffee maker, as well as coffee. The property additionally offers on-site laundry, a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market, parking, and is pet friendly.

“We purchased a My Place Hotel in North Las Vegas in 2021, and we have been very happy with its performance,” said Francisco J. Morales, director of operations, NHM Hotels. “We’ve received outstanding feedback regarding the brand’s efficiencies, comfort, and suitability for the commercial drivers that frequent this market. We are thrilled to be opening a second property in the same area.”

My Place Hotel-Las Vegas South/Henderson, Nevada, offers proximity to a variety of occupancy-driving business hubs, including but not limited to big box warehouses and distribution centers. Business and leisure travelers can access various food and beverage outlets and sports and entertainment complexes such as the Raiders Training Facility and Lee’s Family Forum.

“My Place’s 2025 is off to a fantastic start,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO, My Place Hotels. “We’ve already opened new properties in the new year, and now we are celebrating the opening of our largest hotel yet. We are very excited to see My Place Hotel-Las Vegas South/Henderson, Nevada, succeed in the rapidly growing Henderson market and continue our partnership with NHM Hotels.”