ABERDEEN, South Dakota—Following thorough discussions with stakeholders, My Place Hotels of America has taken the next step in its journey by introducing My Place 3.0. This move by the upper-midscale, extended-stay brand features product enhancements alongside a new prototype.

The new exterior design blends the cost-effectiveness of a pitched roof with the aesthetics of a flat roof, offering the flexibility to switch based on preferences or local regulations. The exterior finishes are designed for adaptability, allowing interchange between manufactured panel products and applied systems like Dryvit. Additionally, various masonry options can be included or omitted, providing further customization. “In the cost environment that we’re in today, flexibility promotes availability, and availability improves time to market,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels.

Following discussions with stakeholders, such as developers, owners, operators, and municipalities, and considering insights from market-based analytics, My Place has developed a four-story, 71-unit prototype. “We don’t launch new prototypes just for the sake of it,” Rivett said. “From the very beginning of designing this new prototype, our primary focus has been on ensuring it directly benefits franchisees. Every detail was crafted with their success in mind, and we’ve made it clear there must be a tangible upside for them. This was a guiding principle throughout the entire process. We wouldn’t have moved forward unless we were confident this new prototype would truly serve their needs.” The prototype is available now, with the brand anticipating several installations to begin in 2025

The company will continue offering its four-story, 87-unit prototype with a few upgrades, including a soft half-booth in the guest lounge; the addition of another dryer in the house laundry; reconfigured guest laundry with a stackable unit; and a maintenance and mechanical area, which also provides additional storage and housekeeping space on the upper floors. My Place’s foundational three-story, 64-unit box is also still available.

My Place is also debuting the My Place Business Suite, an option for the individual business traveler or small family. “Across revenue management, sales, marketing, and loyalty, there’s a lot of excitement about this new opportunity,” Rivett said. This room type is approximately 470 square feet, featuring a king bed and a ducted VTAC unit for climate control throughout the space.

“In terms of pricing, this room type sets a new high for ADR and contributes positively to overall yield management,” Rivet said. “Operators can use this room as an upgrade for Stay Rewarded members or as an upsell option for discerning guests.”