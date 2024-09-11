Dolce by Wyndham Miami Breaks Ground

Glokal Group in partnership with Blue Road announced the groundbreaking of Dolce by Wyndham Miami, their latest venture in South Beach. The new 90-room hotel is set to add to the area’s offerings, including accommodations with dining and an outdoor rooftop pool.

This $40 million new construction project, located in the Art Deco District, is for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel is near major events like Art Basel, the Miami International Boat Show, and Fashion Week, with access to the beach and the Miami Beach Convention Center, which is a hub for global and corporate events. Guests can shop, explore art galleries, and experience the culture of South Beach. The hotel will also have a business center.

Operated by AADESA Hotel Management and Blue Road, both with more than 20 years of experience in hotel management, Dolce by Wyndham Miami will offer amenities including minibars, smart TVs, and modern bathrooms.

Arturo Navarro, president of Glokal Group, stated, “Dolce by Wyndham Miami marks a significant milestone for our company as our first project in the United States, and we anticipate many more to follow. Miami offers unparalleled attractions for visitors, and our hotel will provide the perfect blend of comfort and exclusivity for both business and leisure travelers.”

Marcelo Tenenbaum, founder and principal at Blue Road, added, “Our alliance with Glokal Group strengthens this project by bringing their expertise into a new market. Together with our proven track record, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and ensuring our guests’ every need is met.”

Beyond creating guest experiences, the opening of Dolce by Wyndham Miami will generate more than 45 new jobs in the local community.