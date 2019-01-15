Moxy Hotels Expands in the Southeastern U.S. with Six New Properties

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, is expanding in the Southeastern United States with the recent opening of Moxy Chattanooga Downtown and the anticipated openings of Moxy Atlanta Midtown, Moxy Memphis Downtown, Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt at Hillsboro Village, Moxy Nashville Downtown, and Moxy Louisville. Moxy Chattanooga Downtown was the first to open in November, with the remaining openings expected to follow in 2019.

“Following our first U.S. debut in New Orleans in May 2016, we are excited for Moxy Hotels to expand in the Southeast in vibrant cities that embody the brand’s fun and spirited attitude,” said Vicki Poulos, senior global brand director, Moxy Hotels. “We threw out the hotel rulebook in order to create hotel experiences that will bring out the local flavor and energy of the cities they are in with thoughtful touches and bold programming.”

Moxy Hotels have tech-enabled rooms with motion sensor lighting; internet TV in-room featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Pandora, and Crackle; selfie photo booth elevators; Moxy Digital Guestbook; abundant power and USB outlets; and a Moxy ‘B&F’ (beverage & food) strategy that offers 24/7 self-service to give guests access to what they want, when they want it.

Moxy’s living rooms become the center of activity in all of the brand’s hotels around the globe. From the communal NOW public space to flexible bedrooms, the style features an industrial look and aesthetic of polished concrete floors, exposed concrete columns, and open ceilings.

The brand has more than 35 hotels currently open in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Moxy Chattanooga Downtown, developed by 3H Group, is centrally located in Chattanooga’s Southside. The four-story, 108-room hotel was thoughtfully designed by Celano Design Studio to highlight the eclectic mix of art, entertainment, and people from the Southside neighborhood. Moxy embraces the Southside’s growing energy and pep, with experiences like live music, nightclubs, Southside restaurants, and comedy in the neighborhood.

Moxy Atlanta Midtown is slated to debut in January 2019. The 155-room property, developed by Noble Investment Group, was designed by Baskervill for the guestrooms and Streetsense for public spaces. Located on an entire city block between 13th and 14th Streets, the LEED-certified hotel is central to Midtown’s commerce hub, Georgia Tech University, and in the heart of the arts—minutes from The Woodruff Arts Center (High Museum, Alliance Theatre, Symphony Hall), Museum of Design Atlanta, The Fox Theatre, and Savannah College of Art & Design. The hotel features local artwork sourced by Soho Myriad Art Consulting, including “Welcome Home,” a 54-foot mural by renowned Atlanta artist, GREG MIKE. The hotel also has a rooftop-level pool, cabanas, meeting space, and a workout facility, and High Note, a rooftop bar. Moxy Atlanta Midtown is dual branded with AC Hotel Atlanta Midtown, which is also slated to debut in January 2019.

Moxy Memphis Downtown is located at Court Square and on the trolley line, blocks away from the Beale Street Entertainment District, the South Main Arts District, and the Mississippi Riverfront. The property is scheduled to be unveiled in Spring 2019. Designed by Manuel Zeitlin Architects and Bounds and Gillespie Architects, the hotel includes 118 guestrooms and an exterior that will feature a modern front porch theme, fitting with the park atmosphere adjacent to Court Square.

Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt at Hillsboro Village, slated to open in Spring 2019, is located a few blocks from Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, and Music Row, in a former streetcar suburb of Nashville. Designed by Manuel Zeitlin Architects and Bounds and Gillespie Architects, the six-story property will include a mix of 130 Moxy rooms, 47 residences, a 200-car garage, and ground-floor retail along 20th Avenue South.

Moxy Nashville Downtown is situated on Nashville’s storied Lower Broadway. The hotel is expected to debut in May 2019. Designed by Celano Design Studio, the hotel’s public spaces will be inspired by the country rock music style of Nashville.

Moxy Louisville, slated to open in November 2019, is situated in the historic and revitalized Whiskey Row neighborhood of downtown Louisville and steps away from the KFC Yum! Center. The 110-room hotel, developed by White Lodging, Poe Companies, and REI Real Estate Services, is designed by HKS, Inc. and FlickMars. The property will include Bitter’s End, a rooftop bar serving whiskey-inspired small plates, original drinks, and bourbon; Zombie Taco, a 24-7 food truck-inspired concept complete with a walk-up takeout window; and Bar Moxy, which will have a curated music program with activations including spinning DJs and a podcast booth. Moxy Louisville is dual branded with Hotel Distil, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which also is targeted to open in November 2019.