Motel 6: U.S. Holiday Travelers Will be Road Tripping This Winter

DALLAS—Motel 6 released its fourth annual holiday survey, revealing that nearly seven in 10 (70 percent) of those planning to travel for the holidays this year will be road tripping to their destination. The poll surveyed over 2,000 individuals and found that 82 percent believe it is important to spend that time with loved ones, and between Thanksgiving and the New Year, the average traveler will be journeying a total of over 600 miles from road tripping. Of those planning to travel this year, one in three (32 percent) stayed home last year. When it comes to accommodations, nearly half say they’d consider a hotel or rental for some privacy.

Once they reach their destination, travelers are looking forward to indulging in classic holiday traditions with loved ones. In fact, the most eagerly anticipated traditions among those polled this year include baking cookies (51 percent), watching holiday movies (50 percent), and decorating the home (43 percent).

Out of those respondents who changed their holiday up a bit in 2020, almost nine in 10 (88 percent) admitted that last year’s newly minted traditions would follow them into this holiday season. For example, one in three (35 percent) cited Zoom holiday calls with extended family as their favorite new holiday activity.

“We are thrilled to see the continued resurgence in travel across North America,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. “Those looking for a place to rest this holiday season can count on Motel 6 to provide a clean and comfortable room at an affordable rate, whether we are part of their journey or their destination.”

U.S. holiday travelers are hopeful for a more peaceful experience this year, with nearly three-quarters (67 percent) of respondents anticipating their holiday trips to be more relaxing in 2021 after people had to change up their holiday plans last year.

Two-thirds of survey respondents plan to travel with their immediate family this holiday season, and nearly two in five (38 percent) will be bringing along their pets. In particular, they’re most excited to reconnect with their siblings (46 percent), parents (45 percent), and extended family (42 percent).