HVMG to Manage DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta—Alpharetta

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel management and investment company, assumed operations of the 80-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta—Alpharetta. The hotel is owned by RADCO, an Atlanta-based national real estate company that specializes in the acquisition and redevelopment of value-add hospitality and multi-family investments.

“The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta—Alpharetta follows our strategy of working with best-in-class owners, such as RADCO, who target well-respected branded hotels in markets with diverse demand generators and where value can be created with a change in management,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “Incidentally, this hotel is our sixth Atlanta-based addition in the past 90 days and thirteenth overall in the area. This concentration allows us to share best practices and economies of scale, both of which will have an immediate, positive impact on the hotel’s bottom line.”

The four-story hotel is nestled in Alpharetta’s Windward business district, less than five miles from North Point Mall and the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and a short drive from downtown Atlanta. Hotel amenities include complimentary WiFi, a 24/7 fitness center, outdoor pool, business center, and approximately 750 square feet of meeting space. Guests also are invited to dine at Savannah’s Restaurant and Lounge, a bistro-style eatery serving breakfast and dinner in a casual atmosphere with modern decor. And each DoubleTree guest receives the hotel’s signature warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our hotel footprint up the 400 corridor,” said Norman Radow, CEO, RADCO. “DoubleTree Alpharetta is the perfect complement to our DoubleTree Roswell acquisition earlier this year. And we are delighted to partner with HVMG on our second deal together.”