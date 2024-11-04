DALLAS, Texas—U.S. travelers would rather drive than fly this holiday season as they seek familiar, flexible, and budget-friendly travel options. New data from Motel 6 and Studio 6 reveals that over half of those traveling to celebrate winter holidays this year will hit the road to their destination (51 percent) rather than take to the sky (13 percent).

The study, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. travelers who plan to celebrate winter holidays this upcoming season, found an increase in road travelers from last year (up 2 percent OnePoll 2023), a choice driven by the proximity of their destination (46 percent) and the desire to save money (26 percent). For many, the joy of a road trip lies in the journey itself, believing road trips make the travel experience more enjoyable (80 percent), which may be because they admit to having a preferred or “assigned” seat in the car when traveling with family (39 percent).

“There’s just something comforting and nostalgic about packing into the family car with a trunk filled with gifts and casseroles and road-tripping to your holiday celebrations. It’s no surprise we are seeing an uptick in this trusted travel choice this year given the current environment,” said Julie Arrowsmith, president and CEO, G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6.

Familiar Places and Traditions

From the family hometown to grandma’s house, travelers plan to lean into a sense of familiarity during the holiday season and visit the places they know rather than explore somewhere new (63 percent). In fact, many admit that visiting or traveling to see family and friends is one of their favorite holiday traditions (50 percent) and most use their paid time off to spend quality time with loved ones (54 percent).

Holiday Lodging

Often, the destination for the celebration doubles as makeshift lodging, as most U.S. travelers who celebrate winter holidays will stay at family (52 percent) or friends’ homes (14 percent). However, this can lead to overcrowded houses (30 percent) and challenging sleeping arrangements, prompting travelers to seek alone time within less than a day (19.6 hours) into the trip on average. To avoid sleeping on the floor (26 percent) or making do with the couch (22 percent), one in four travelers will opt for a hotel or motel this holiday season.

Late Planning

This holiday season, U.S. travelers are juggling the excitement of celebrations and travel with the realities of a busy and challenging year. Motel 6 found that holiday travelers expect to plan their trips three weeks in advance on average, with some (23 percent) not planning to book ahead. It’s no wonder that holiday travel plans are often left to the last minute, with many delaying their holiday bookings due to financial constraints (39 percent) or in hopes of finding better deals (35 percent), which in turn causes stress (64 percent). Discounts play a big role in influencing these budget-conscious travelers (21 percent).