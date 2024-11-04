CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group and Sightline Hospitality announced a strategic merger. This partnership marks a development in PM Hotel Group’s growth trajectory, specifically within PM Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel division Modus by PM Hotel Group, complementing the organization’s verticals of lifestyle, differentiated hospitality, and experiential travel. The merger expands PM Hotel Group’s footprint across the United States, positioning the newly combined entity to deliver luxury and lifestyle hospitality, driving value for property owners while offering guests a range of accommodations and experiences.

“Joining forces with Sightline Hospitality represents a significant milestone in PM Hotel Group’s ongoing mission to elevate hospitality management standards,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president, PM Hotel Group. “Our companies share a vision for redefining guest experiences and a dedication to operational excellence. This partnership allows us to leverage our combined expertise, expanding our footprint from coast to coast with a diverse portfolio of distinctive properties. By uniting our people and strengths, we are well positioned to meet the evolving demands of today’s discerning travelers, while setting new benchmarks for innovation in our industry.”

The merger with Sightline Hospitality expands PM Hotel Group’s portfolio, adding 22 properties that are either open or set to open within the coming months as part of the organization’s lifestyle and hospitality division Modus by PM Hotel Group. This expansion includes a presence in the mountain regions, along the West Coast, and marks PM Hotel Group’s debut in the Hawaiian Islands. The new properties not only align with PM Hotel Group’s growth strategy but also diversify its geographical reach into markets where travelers seek alternatives to traditional hotels.

In response to evolving consumer preferences, PM Hotel Group is equipped to cater to travelers who prioritize experiences over luxuries. This expansion introduces brands like RESET and evo Hotels to PM Hotel Group’sportfolio. These destinations cater to the growing demand for outdoor adventure, aligning with the popularity of the national park system. The RESET properties offer nature-centric experiences while evo Hotels combine urban with access to outdoor activities, catering to a segment of travelers who view proximity to outdoor adventure as a premium offering.

“At Sightline Hospitality, the core mission has always been to craft exceptional and immersive experiences for our guests. This merger with PM Hotel Group represents a strategic opportunity to combine our strengths and redefine the boundaries of hospitality excellence,” said Kirk Pederson, president, Sightline Hospitality. “We are excited to integrate our unique culture, our people, and expertise with PM Hotel Group’s established record of industry leadership. Together, we are poised to set new standards in guest satisfaction and property management.”

Underscoring the cultural alignment between the two organizations, both PM Hotel Group and Sightline Hospitality share a commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and experiences for guests. The newly merged entity will continue to operate under the PM Hotel Group name, with plans to integrate Sightline Hospitality’s approaches and properties into its operations. This move is set to grow PM Hotel Group’s footprint within lifestyle and hospitality, with both organizations bringing their best practices and values to the table. The new shared vision will drive a strategic approach to property management, guest services, and community engagement.