Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Closes Sale of Hotel Monaco Seattle

BETHESDA, Maryland—Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that it closed on the sale of the 189-room Hotel Monaco Seattle in Seattle, Washington, for $63.3 million to a third party.

For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023, the hotel’s net operating income was $1.6 million, and its EBITDA was $2.1 million, with the $63.3 million sales price reflecting a 30.7x EBITDA multiple and a 2.5 percent net operating income capitalization rate. Based on the hotel’s operating performance for 2019, the $63.3 million sales price reflects an 11.4x EBITDA multiple and a 7.6 percent net operating income capitalization rate. The net operating income for both periods mentioned above is after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0 percent of total hotel revenues.

Proceeds from the sale of Hotel Monaco Seattle will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include reducing the company’s outstanding debt and repurchasing common and preferred shares.