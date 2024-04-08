Miraj S. Patel Becomes Youngest Chairman in AAHOA History

ORLANDO, Florida—Texas hotelier Miraj S. Patel, MBA, CHO, CHIA, was named the newest Chairman of the AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) 2024-25 Board of Directors, and the youngest serving in this position in AAHOA’s 35-year history. Patel became Chairman at the conclusion of the 2024 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show in Orlando, Florida, which set a record level of exhibiting vendors and welcomed nearly 6,500 attendees.

“It is an honor to serve America’s hotel owners as the newest AAHOA Chairman,” Patel said. “I am committed to helping solve some of the industry’s toughest challenges with simple and straightforward solutions and to putting our members at the center of every decision we make.”

Patel is a second-generation hotelier who began his career in hospitality at a young age, growing up in his family’s first 30-room independent property. He got his start in volunteer service at AAHOA by serving as a committee member for several years and joining the AAHOA Board of Directors in 2019 after being elected as Young Professional Director Western Division.

“Serving as the youngest Chair in the association’s history further demonstrates AAHOA’s commitment to fostering the growth and success of the next generation,” Patel said. “I’m always encouraging young professionals not to let age determine success. Many times, people may say you’re too young, but that is absolutely not true. There are so many folks who are young but still do whatever it takes to find success. If you never try, you’ll never know what you’re capable of achieving.”

Advertisement

Today, Patel is President of Wayside Investment Group, a Texas-based company that specializes in making opportunistic investments in the lodging and hospitality real estate sector.

Over the years, Patel has exemplified leadership in the industry. Aside from his devotion to the hospitality industry, he believes in giving back to the community. He serves on various industry associations and charitable organizations and continues to seek opportunities to make a positive difference.

Patel earned his Master’s in Business Administration and his Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Lodging Management from Johnson and Wales University in Miami, Florida.

“On behalf of the entire AAHOA organization, we congratulate Miraj on becoming AAHOA’s newest Chairman,” said AAHOA President and CEO Laura Lee Blake. “We look forward to working under his leadership to continue to advance the industry and position AAHOA as the only true voice of hotel owners in the nation. Miraj has an incredible passion for serving the industry and members of AAHOA, and, like those who have come before him, we know he’ll have a significant positive impact on AAHOA in the years ahead.”

“I promise to lay the foundation for a tomorrow that reflects the aspirations, needs, and challenges of today,” Patel said. “I am where I am today because of AAHOA, and it’s incredibly reassuring to know the same is true for so many other AAHOA Members. As Chairman of AAHOA, I will strive to work alongside the 2024-25 AAHOA Board of Directors to shape a future where we are pioneering new ways of thinking, a collaborative spirit, and results for AAHOA members.”