Milliken Creek Inn in Napa, California, Completes Renovation

NAPA, California — Milliken Creek Inn recently completed an extensive renovation. The update includes new décor, from furnishings, modern lighting, and curated art to paint, hardwood flooring, and fixtures. Spaces indoors and out have been reimagined.

Milliken Creek Inn’s 11 redesigned guestrooms have upgrades including some river views, private decks or patios, and some with fire pits. All feature king-sized beds, most have fireplaces, and many offer soaking tubs. In-room amenities include Nespresso coffee makers, L’Occitane bath products, bed and bath linens. In-room tech upgrades include Bluetooth Tivoli speakers and 55” Samsung televisions with complimentary Apple TV streaming services, allowing guests to cast from their own devices. iPads let guests browse magazine and newspaper subscriptions, make breakfast selections, or order in-room dining.

The property’s common areas are designed to encourage socialization while also providing secluded spots for quiet conversation. The lobby gathering room has a fireplace and a new beverage bar. An adjacent deck has a sleek new fire pit overlooking the river and grounds below. Additional seating areas with fire pits flank the koi pond.

Throughout the inn, a neutral palette, accented with wood and greenery, creates a calm ambiance. Design for the project was done by Jennifer Wojtkiewicz and Shelley Harden of Indigo Coast Design.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted at the car by a team member, who transfers their luggage to their room. Guests bypass the front desk and are instead seated in the lobby or on the deck, where they are served a glass of wine while being checked in. Tech conveniences include mobile keyless entry and the Whistle text messaging platform, which allows guests to communicate instantly and easily with inn team members. Guests may also check out iPads with the inn’s Netflix account for onsite use. To plan a Napa itinerary, guests may avail themselves of the inn’s concierge services.

A cooked-to-order breakfast is included with every stay, delivered directly to the guestroom or anywhere else at Milliken Creek Inn where guests would like to enjoy it. Guests also receive an afternoon mini-picnic, including wine, cheeses, and baked cookies. Complimentary cordials and s’mores kits are offered to guests each evening. A new small plates menu is available for optional ordering throughout the day, with selections such as charcuterie platters, cheese plates, and pizzas.