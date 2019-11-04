MGM Resorts Sets New Social Impact and Sustainability Goals

By 2025, MGM Resorts plans to donate 5 million meals from unserved resort food, award 600 post-secondary scholarships to children of employees, and reduce carbon emissions per square foot by 45 percent, among other goals.

LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International today announced an evolved vision for social impact and sustainability including setting goals to bolster diversity and inclusion, donate millions of meals, and continue offering scholarship and educational opportunities for employees and their families. Through its commitment—called “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet”—MGM Resorts is pledging to create a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates.

“As a company with a global presence and more than 80,000 employees worldwide, MGM Resorts recognizes our responsibility extends beyond simply serving our customers and growing our bottom line. ‘Focused on What Matters’ elevates and builds upon our work and investments in responsible leadership and provides a roadmap for making the most meaningful, enduring impact possible,” said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. “I am proud of the long-held values that have always guided how our organization addresses societal needs, and I am honored to lead MGM Resorts as we embark on this mission.”

MGM Resorts set goals within four priority areas, guided by its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, listed below.