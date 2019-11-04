MGM Resorts Sets New Social Impact and Sustainability Goals

LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International today announced an evolved vision for social impact and sustainability including setting goals to bolster diversity and inclusion, donate millions of meals, and continue offering scholarship and educational opportunities for employees and their families. Through its commitment—called “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet”—MGM Resorts is pledging to create a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates.
“As a company with a global presence and more than 80,000 employees worldwide, MGM Resorts recognizes our responsibility extends beyond simply serving our customers and growing our bottom line. ‘Focused on What Matters’ elevates and builds upon our work and investments in responsible leadership and provides a roadmap for making the most meaningful, enduring impact possible,” said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. “I am proud of the long-held values that have always guided how our organization addresses societal needs, and I am honored to lead MGM Resorts as we embark on this mission.”
MGM Resorts set goals within four priority areas, guided by its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, listed below.
1Fostering Diversity and Inclusion
MGM Resorts has committed to developing and enhancing talent management systems that ensure equal access to employment and career growth opportunities for all. Through education and training, the company aims to create welcoming, inclusive environments where diverse ideas and perspectives lead to innovative and creative solutions to drive business growth and expand its goodwill around the world. Some of the company’s goals to reach by 2025 include spending at least 10 percent of its domestic biddable procurement spend with diverse suppliers and ensuring that all employees—including women, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, and people with disabilities—have equal access to leadership opportunities.
2Investing in Community
In collaboration with the public sector, policy makers, educators, and nonprofit organizations, MGM Resorts plans to expand pathways to economic security for its workforce. By enhancing the social and cultural fabric in the communities where it operates, the company is working to elevate the quality of life for everyone in those communities. By 2025, the company plans to award 600 post-secondary scholarships to children of employees.
3Caring for One Another
Through volunteerism, employee giving, and company philanthropy, MGM Resorts plans to instill a philanthropic commitment and pride in employees to drive positive social impact in their communities, with a focus on core initiatives of hunger relief, public education, workforce development, diversity, environmental sustainability, and health and wellness. Some of the company’s commitments to achieve by 2025 include reaching 1 million cumulative volunteer hours through the employee volunteer program and donating 5 million meals through its Feeding Forward program, which provides unserved food from resorts.
4Protecting the Planet
MGM Resorts has committed to being a global advocate in accelerating the fight against climate change. Through sustainable design and construction, the company says that it will build with tomorrow in mind while reducing negative environmental impacts. By 2025, the company plans to reduce carbon emissions per square foot by 45 percent, energy per square foot by 25 percent, water per square foot by 30 percent, and achieve a 60 percent materials diversion rate
MGM Signs UN Global Compact
In addition to creating a new vision, MGM Resorts signed onto the United Nations Global Compact, which calls on companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and take actions that advance societal goals.
In a letter to the Secretary-General, Murren wrote, “MGM Resorts International is committed to joining the United Nations Global Compact…we express our intent to enhance our focus on these principles in our company. We also commit to advancing the broader goals of the UN, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals.”