From a new module that allows hotels to reward their most loyal guests to a hotel app marketplace, here are four of the latest hospitality technology launches.
1RMS Adds New Guest Loyalty Module for 2020
RMS, provider of all-in-one, cloud-based hospitality solutions, has added Guest Rewards, a new module that allows hotels to reward guests for staying with them. Available to all RMS clients in early 2020, the new module will allow hotels to create their own bespoke rewards programs and encourage loyalty to their brand by allocating points for guest stays and activities.
“Our clients have been asking for loyalty program functionality and we’re excited to add yet another feature to our property management system that drives bookings and revenue and improves the guest experience,” said Peter Buttigieg, RMS founder and managing director. “Guest Rewards will help hotels reduce their acquisition costs and increase brand loyalty by encouraging guests to return again and again.”
Guest Rewards will allow guests to earn points for every stay and redeem points for credits on their account. With one click, hotel staff can enroll an existing guest from their database in the loyalty program. The module is also fully customizable to allow hoteliers to set up a points and a rewards system that makes sense for their property and their guests.
2SiteMinder Launches the Hotel App Store
SiteMinder, a guest acquisition platform, recently launched the Hotel App Store—the first marketplace allowing hotels of all sizes to discover, choose, and connect applications to their business systems for greater guest experiences and revenue.
Until now, marketplaces have been accessible only by using a marketplace provider’s designated property management system (PMS). SiteMinder’s Hotel App Store has opened up this access to all hotels, allowing them to connect to more than 100 applications—including revenue management and upselling, guest messaging, guest review management, room controls, airport transfers, and keyless entry—through a single interface and from a selection of more than 80 property management systems or SiteMinder’s channel manager. Among the applications available through the Hotel App Store are Cendyn, TrustYou, OpenKey, Welcome Pickups, and Oaky, For-Sight, and upgrade2.
SiteMinder’s Hotel App Store will include technology that recommends only relevant applications to hotel users based on their profile and past selections. The Hotel App Store also adds to SiteMinder’s partner network of more than 800 hotel booking channel and management system providers.
3Sabre Announces New GDS Media Solutions for Hoteliers
Sabre Corporation is enhancing the way hoteliers market to the travel agency community as part of its rollout of Content Services for Lodging. The new GDS media solution for hoteliers will help travel agents find more relevant hotel options based on travelers’ personal preferences, including the ability to search by city name, airport code, city code, points of interest, geo location, custom polygons, and amenities. During the transition, which is expected to begin in mid to late 2020, both Hotel Spotlight and the new solution will be available to the Sabre GDS media customer base.
Additionally, Sabre is changing the sales and services channels for Hotel Spotlight in an effort to simplify the process for hotel customers. Beginning in January 2020, Sabre Hospitality Solutions will serve as the exclusive sales channel for Hotel Spotlight and its future iteration. As of July 1, 2020, Hospitality Solutions will be the only provider able to service Hotel Spotlight and its future iteration.
“The Sabre GDS is an incredibly valuable distribution and sales channel for suppliers looking to reach our global network of travel agencies and high value travelers, and Sabre Hotel Spotlight is an especially powerful and proven tool to help hoteliers drive conversions in the indirect channel,” said Brian Jorgenson, senior vice president of product marketing, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “Consistent with our goal to help suppliers increase bookings across channels and to help agents offer more personalized service to travelers, Sabre is committed to continuing to develop and enhance its GDS media products in 2020 and beyond.”
4Aloha Hospitality Professionals Creates Virtual Hiring System
Aloha Hospitality Professionals, an on-demand hospitality staffing agency, launched a completely virtual interview and onboarding system—the first of its kind in Hawaii—on November 2, 2019. This solution to modern-day hiring and is aimed at drawing top talent in the industry. Each applicant is vetted through a one-on-one virtual interview session and offered onboarding through an integrated applicant tracking system.
Once hired, each hospitality professional is on-boarded as a W2 employee—not just gig-workers. “We are laser-focused on moving forward to synthesize the high tech aspect of gig work with the high touch, human side of hospitality work,” said Kathleen Lin-Hurtubise, founder and CEO of Aloha Hospitality Professionals. “Onboarding thousands of candidates weekly while connecting with each one through a real time interview, ensuring they have the mindset to take care of humans with extraordinary hospitality and customer service. We are hiring ladies and gentlemen to take care of ladies and gentlemen en masse. High tech and high touch.”