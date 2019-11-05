1 RMS Adds New Guest Loyalty Module for 2020

RMS, provider of all-in-one, cloud-based hospitality solutions, has added Guest Rewards, a new module that allows hotels to reward guests for staying with them. Available to all RMS clients in early 2020, the new module will allow hotels to create their own bespoke rewards programs and encourage loyalty to their brand by allocating points for guest stays and activities.

“Our clients have been asking for loyalty program functionality and we’re excited to add yet another feature to our property management system that drives bookings and revenue and improves the guest experience,” said Peter Buttigieg, RMS founder and managing director. “Guest Rewards will help hotels reduce their acquisition costs and increase brand loyalty by encouraging guests to return again and again.”

Guest Rewards will allow guests to earn points for every stay and redeem points for credits on their account. With one click, hotel staff can enroll an existing guest from their database in the loyalty program. The module is also fully customizable to allow hoteliers to set up a points and a rewards system that makes sense for their property and their guests.