LAS VEGAS—MGM Resorts International announced today that Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will open their doors on September 30, completing the reopening of all of its properties around the world following closures earlier this year amid the COVID-19 crisis. Upon reopening, Park MGM/NoMad will be The Strip’s first fully smoke-free casino resort.

“Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and president. “The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here. There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us.”

Completed in late 2018, Park MGM is The Strip’s newest destination resort. While amenities will be limited initially at opening, the property includes Italian marketplace Eataly, Bavette’s Steakhouse, Primrose, and the pool. NoMad Las Vegas, the luxury hotel-within-a-hotel at Park MGM, also will begin welcoming guests on September 30. Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary.

Anton Nikodemus, president of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, said, “As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip. With an expansive Las Vegas portfolio, MGM Resorts is able to offer an array of options for visitors, all within the MGM Resorts family.”

The Company also noted that its Four Seasons Las Vegas property will reopen on September 25.

MGM Resorts’ “Seven-Point Safety Plan” is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees, and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives currently include: Employee screening, temperature checks, and COVID-19 specific training; COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community; employees and guests are required to wear masks (complimentary masks are provided as needed); a physical distancing policy has been implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders; for areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks; standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts are located on casino floors; contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts App; guestroom attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms; electrostatic sprayers used in many large public spaces; digital menus available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes; and, to minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests receive text message notification when their tables are ready.

