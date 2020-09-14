Extended Stay America Expands Footprint in Houston Market

Charlotte, N.C. — Extended Stay America recently announced the addition of the Extended Stay America-Houston-Kingwood hotel in Kingwood, Texas.

The three-story, 75-room hotel is owned by an affiliate of Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors, Inc., and will be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. The property is located off I-69 northeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport and within a five-minute drive both HCA Houston Healthcare of Kingwood and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“This property expands our footprint in the Houston market and our strategy of growing the brand through franchising,” said Judi Bikulege, chief investment officer, Extended Stay America. “Working with partners like Provident and Aimbridge supports our core value proposition to our guests, ensuring they are getting a room with a full kitchen for as long as they need to stay.”

The Extended Stay America–Houston–Kingwood hotel offers complimentary WiFi, premium cable, a STAYFIT fitness room, STAYCLEAN laundry room, and a swimming pool. The rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stovetop, cookware, utensils, and dishes as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, spacious workspace, and television streaming capabilities.

