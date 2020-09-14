NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tripadvisor recently released findings from its Seasonal Travel Index for Fall, providing insight into where Americans are traveling this autumn as tourism markets continue their path to recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent Tripadvisor site data shows that globally, domestic travel for the fall season (September 1 through November 30, 2020) continues to gradually recover, with 65 percent of all travelers planning domestic fall getaways. Of those travelers, 79 percent of them are planning a September trip.

Outdoor adventures, which have gained popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, are continuing to interest travelers this fall. Sixty-one percent of U.S. travelers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips and 54 percent are more likely to consider road trips now, compared to before the pandemic, according to Tripadvisor.

“Among all of the disruption and restrictions this year, 76 percent of U.S. travelers continue to say that travel is important to them, even if they can’t experience the world like they used to,” said Christopher Hsi, consumer market research lead analyst for Tripadvisor. “The pandemic has forced travelers to be creative and explore new destinations in ways they may not have considered previously. This fall, we’re seeing a rise in destinations where travelers can relax and rejuvenate, as opposed to the busy hustle and bustle of popular cities.”

Below are eight insights from this year’s Fall Travel Index.