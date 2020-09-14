NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tripadvisor recently released findings from its Seasonal Travel Index for Fall, providing insight into where Americans are traveling this autumn as tourism markets continue their path to recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent Tripadvisor site data shows that globally, domestic travel for the fall season (September 1 through November 30, 2020) continues to gradually recover, with 65 percent of all travelers planning domestic fall getaways. Of those travelers, 79 percent of them are planning a September trip.
Outdoor adventures, which have gained popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, are continuing to interest travelers this fall. Sixty-one percent of U.S. travelers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips and 54 percent are more likely to consider road trips now, compared to before the pandemic, according to Tripadvisor.
“Among all of the disruption and restrictions this year, 76 percent of U.S. travelers continue to say that travel is important to them, even if they can’t experience the world like they used to,” said Christopher Hsi, consumer market research lead analyst for Tripadvisor. “The pandemic has forced travelers to be creative and explore new destinations in ways they may not have considered previously. This fall, we’re seeing a rise in destinations where travelers can relax and rejuvenate, as opposed to the busy hustle and bustle of popular cities.”
Below are eight insights from this year’s Fall Travel Index.
1Most Popular
Key Largo, Fla. is leading year-over-year recovery in the U.S. this fall. While travel is still down year-over-year, the Sunshine State is home to several destinations that are recovering the quickest year-over-year this season based on searches for hotel bookings.
Following Key Largo, the top U.S. destinations for Fall 2020, based on year-over-year growth for domestic hotel bookings, include several beach destinations that have jumped in rank year-over-year: Key West, Fla.; Atlantic City, N.J.; St. Pete Beach, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Sedona, Ariz.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Clearwater, Fla.; San Diego, Calif.; and Savannah, Ga., respectively.
2Destination Type
Domestic travelers are keener to visit beach destinations and are less interested in central city getaways. While Florida and Arizona have always been popular destinations, there is significant year-over-year increase in travelers planning to visit this fall.
3Trip Length
Travelers are looking for short getaways, with 55 percent of fall travelers booking two- to five-night stays, and 36 percent booking short one-night stays.
4Last-Minute Travel
Fall travelers are booking more near-term trips, often less than a week in advance
5Safety First
Across the globe, safety remains critical. Sixty-eight percent of global travelers say safety and cleanliness of establishments are important when traveling locally.
6Budget-Conscious Travelers
Travelers are more budget-conscious: Domestic travelers across the globe are searching for hotel stays less expensive than last year.
7Accommodation Styles
While more travelers are viewing luxurious resorts and all-inclusive properties, campgrounds and farmhouses are recovering the fastest year on year. Additionally, while hotels make up the majority of interest due to size, bed and breakfasts have shown continuously stronger recovery year-over-year. “Quaint,” “romantic,” and “charming” hotel properties over-index in the United States.
8Amenities
Traveling with your pet is an amenity with promising signs of recovery, and supporting the outdoor trend, hiking is recovering faster than any other amenities offered by hotels across the world year on year.