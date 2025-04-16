COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced its partnership with HotelIQ for HotelIQ Decision Cloud, an AI-powered enterprise hospitality platform. The Introduction of HotelIQ’s advanced business intelligence platform, combined with the AI-driven Price Optimization System, enhances Red Roof’s cloud-based technology across its properties nationwide. The platform will enable hotel owners and operators to make faster, data-driven decisions and boost revenue. By providing insights into key performance metrics, the platform streamlines operations and saves both time and money.

“This state-of-the-art solution combines AI-powered predictive pricing models, an advanced analytics platform, and key system automations to help Red Roof owners maximize their revenues and overall profitability,” said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. “The partnership will enable Red Roof to utilize the latest technologies to create innovative and industry-leading pricing strategies—all accessible through an efficient, user-friendly platform. It’s a brilliant solution for our brand and our franchisees.”

Hotel owners and operators gain tactical and strategic insights from the business intelligence and analytics capabilities, as well as the efficiency of action-driven algorithms in price optimization. “This integration eliminates time-consuming manual data analysis while ensuring our teams and hotel operators collaborate effectively within a unified digital workspace,” Gharib added.

By automating revenue-management decisions through AI-powered technology, the solution increases operational efficiency and enables quick and accurate pricing and inventory decisions that maximize revenue potential and drive profitability.

“The entire HotelIQ team is thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with a brand as innovative and forward-thinking as Red Roof,” said Apo Demirtas, founder and CEO of HotelIQ. “Their leadership has shown remarkable foresight in embracing the power of advanced analytics and price optimization. This partnership is a perfect alignment of vision and capabilities, and we’re confident it will deliver long-lasting, exceptional results for Red Roof.”