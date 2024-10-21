Mews Becomes a Certified PMS Provider for BWH Hotels

AMSTERDAM—Mews has entered into an agreement with BWH Hotels to be a certified PMS provider. Mews features can streamline property management from guest check-in to backend operations. With the software, BWH properties can integrate with existing systems. This efficiency improves guest experiences and resource management, aligning with BWH’s goal of providing value to their hoteliers and guests.

“The collaboration with Mews aligns with BWH’s dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Mews’ cloud-native platform offers flexibility and scalability, enabling European BWH properties to seamlessly integrate Mews with their existing systems and adhering to our commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence,” said Ron Pohl, president of WorldHotels and international operations at BWH Hotels. “We look forward to working with Mews to help increase hotel operational efficiencies and guest satisfaction.”

BWH agreed to work with Mews due to the company’s customer support and integration. Mews will also prioritize guest loyalty alongside guest experience features like online check-in and a virtual concierge. These additional customized experiences are expected to grow brand loyalty.

“Mews is thrilled to team up with BWH Hotels,” said Matt Welle, CEO at Mews. “We have worked closely with the team at BWH Hotels to ensure a seamless transition and the collaborative spirit of our teams has set a strong foundation for a successful partnership. We are excited to push the boundaries of innovation and operational excellence together to deliver truly remarkable experiences for all BWH guests.”

The planning and coordination between both teams have ensured a transition in numerous BWH properties, including the Best Western Princess Hotel, the Best Western Hôtel Lakmi Nice, and the Best Western Plus Hôtel Isidore.