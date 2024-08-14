Mews and Duetto Surpass 600 Joint Hotel Customers

Mews and Duetto have exceeded 600 joint hotel customers, driving revenue growth for hoteliers globally. The integration between Mews and Duetto enables customers to price room rates based on demand, occupancy levels, competitor rates, and other factors. The partnership began in 2017 and today combines to service properties of all sizes—the smallest of which has only three rooms, the largest has over 800—in 29 countries.

Properties that use Mews and Duetto in combination see an average revenue uplift of 6 percent in the first year and a further 10 percent RevPAR increase after that.

“Duetto is a valuable partner for Mews that provides real impact on revenue, as demonstrated by hundreds of delighted hoteliers,” said Sara Smith, VP of strategic partnerships, Mews. “We share a vision of cloud-native, agile hospitality that empowers hoteliers with smart technology, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers in the future.”

“We’re excited that a growing number of customers are experiencing the advantages of integrating Duetto with Mews,” stated John Lingos-Webb, senior director of global partnerships and alliances, Duetto. “Our cloud-native solutions ensure reliability, scalability, and access from anywhere, providing hoteliers not only significant time savings and immediate revenue increases but also a tech stack that’s future-proof.”

Any property running on Mews can connect to Duetto via Mews Marketplace. There is no connection fee, and in only a few clicks, Duetto can pull all necessary data from Mews to complete the integration setup. Deployments with Mews and Duetto are completed 25 percent faster than the average PMS integration, allowing hoteliers to start seeing the benefits and return on investment sooner.

A two-way connection ensures that data synchronization is accurate between the two platforms. Duetto also pulls guest folio data, allowing for complete updates, as well as full-circle pricing decisions from Duetto into Mews.