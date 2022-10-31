Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Opens

MCLEAN, Virginia, and NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Hilton announced the opening of the largest Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the United States, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The 506-key all-suites hotel situated adjacent to Music City Convention Center is a destination for both business and leisure guests.

The new-build, 30-story hotel extends into Nashville’s skyline, offering views from all angles, and is near the city’s attractions. The property has the city’s highest rooftop restaurant and bar, a veranda, and more than 32,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space outfitted with technology.

“Nashville is one of the hottest leisure and convention destinations to visit right now, and we’re excited for Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown to be the newest place to stay and experience Music City,” said Bonnie Campagnuolo, brand leader, Embassy Suites by Hilton. “Beyond having an unparalleled location in the center of it all, the new hotel has been sustainably and thoughtfully created to provide a modern yet approachable space filled with sunlight and paying homage to the city with music-inspired touches.”

The architectural design of Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown has cues to Nashville’s musical roots. Born from traditional regional materials, combined with steel and glass, the hotel bridges the character of the city with the newer architecture of the Music City Center.

Advertisement

When entering different public spaces throughout the hotel, guests will notice the porte cochere ceilings are curved, resembling musical instruments, sound waves, and the Cumberland River, which bisects Nashville. At check-in, travelers will catch sight of the front desk pods shaped like musical notes and each suite of the hotel has artwork that pays homage to the city’s musical history.

Also significant are the sustainable attributes at the core of the design and development process for Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The LEED-certified hotel uses sustainable elements throughout the hotel, including reclaimed wood, stone, and iron. Daily operational practices continue the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and include a glass recycling program, low mercury lighting, and reduced water use programs.

Operated by Davidson Hotels, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown offers leisure and business travelers an experience with customer service. There are 506 suites, many with floor-to-ceiling windows, and views of Nashville’s skyline from the 27 balcony suites.

As a full-suite hotel, guests will have separate living and sleeping areas with space to spread out, especially in the one-bedroom suites with two king beds. The hotel also provides free WiFi for Hilton Honors members and a 24-hour fitness center.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown offers dining options across four unique concepts:

Good Citizen Coffee Co.: The coffee bar has Tennessee’s own roaster, Good Citizen Coffee Co., which is committed to biodiversity and supporting eco-friendly farmers.

The Overlook: Elevated 30 floors above, this has garnished cocktails, small bites, and views over the streets of downtown Nashville.

Hand Cut Chophouse: Opening in early 2023, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown will also have the lobby-level Hand Cut Chophouse. The brand’s first outpost outside of Scottsdale, Arizona, also includes a full mixology bar with cocktails, draft beer, and a wine menu.

Harmony: This concept offers Embassy Suites’ made-to-order breakfast each morning, with the brand’s omelets and complimentary drinks and snacks every night during the evening reception. Following the reception, Harmony remains open for the evening to have live music in a bar environment.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown has indoor/outdoor, semi-private, and private event spaces that can accommodate 10 to 400 people. The hotel’s convention and conference area, Crossvine Event Space, features 32,000 square feet of meeting and event space with five ballrooms all on one level—the largest of which is 9,300 square feet.

Other event spaces include the outdoor terrace of Harmony and the private gallery and patio of Overlook.