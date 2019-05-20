Marriott International today announced that for the first time, the company has created a marketing campaign for its “longer stays” category. The “Room for Possibility” campaign spotlights the portfolio’s brands—Residence Inn by Marriott, Element Hotels, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott—and highlights accommodations that provide extra space and amenities for business travelers. The multi-platform campaign is the first from Marriott International since introducing its new loyalty platform Marriott Bonvoy earlier this year.

Residence Inn created the longer stays lodging category in 1975. With more than 1,200 hotels around the world, Residence Inn, Element Hotels, and TownePlace Suites together control approximately 10 percent of the world’s product in the growing segment, with the category accounting for 20 percent of Marriott International’s portfolio as well as 25 percent of its global growth.

Marriott commissioned a qualitative research study to develop the “Room for Possibility” campaign’s creative trajectory. The research showed that travelers are increasingly looking to blend the best parts of being at home with the best parts of being on the road, free from the regular routines of life.

“We believe that when people travel, they shouldn’t have to compromise on the experience. We’ve designed these brands to allow guests the flexibility and versatility to choose how they eat, work, and experience a destination,” said Paige Francis, vice president global brand marketing, Marriott Classic Select Brands. “We know our guests crave the comforts of home as well as the freedom that travel allows, inspiring this campaign to celebrate how business travelers can live their lives while on the road, beyond the business they came for.”

The three brands in the campaign offer three stay experiences. Residence Inn offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping areas and full kitchens; complimentary grocery delivery service and breakfasts; and outdoor spaces with fire pits. Element Hotels are designed for today’s healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road, offering an outdoor-inspired design philosophy. TownePlace Suites features personal touches and cheerful details with fully equipped kitchens and Weber Grills outside.

“Room for Possibility” follows the 2017 rollout of Marriott’s first category marketing campaign, “Golden Rule.” The “Room for Possibility” media plan will span the United States and Canada with broadcast, in-flight, in-airport, and digital/social reach. Marriott International collaborated with mcgarrybowen to develop and produce the campaign, with the spots directed by Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker of RESET Content.