Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Have the Largest U.S. Construction Pipelines

In the recently released Q1 2021 United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) had the largest U.S. construction pipelines at the end of Q1 2021. Marriott has 1,354 projects totaling 178,290 rooms followed by Hilton with 1,248 projects totaling 145,256 rooms and IHG with 807 projects totaling 81,702 rooms. Combined, the three companies account for 69 percent of the projects and 65 percent of the rooms in the U.S. construction pipeline.

At the end of Q1 2021, the franchise company with the most projects in the under-construction stage was Marriott at 29 percent, accounting for 391 projects and 57,687 rooms. The franchise company with the most pipeline projects scheduled to start within the next 12 months stage was IHG at 63 percent, with 512 projects and 50,656 rooms. Hilton had the most projects in the early planning stage of the pipeline, at 52 percent with 647 projects and 70,610 rooms.

The brands with the largest U.S. pipelines currently are Hilton’s Home2 Suites with 375 projects totaling 39,243 rooms and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 314 projects totaling 30,085 rooms. Hampton Inn by Hilton follows with 278 projects totaling 29,193 rooms. Fairfield Inn by Marriott is next with 263 projects totaling 25,554 rooms, then Tru by Hilton with 251 projects totaling 23,937 rooms, and Marriott’s TownPlace Suites with 205 projects totaling 20,285 rooms.

Advertisement

Other notable brands in the pipeline include Marriott’s Residence Inn with 194 projects and24,141 rooms, followed by IHG’s avid with 164 projects and 14,541 rooms, and Marriott’s SpringHill Suites with 158 projects and 17,855 rooms.

During Q1 2021, 229 hotels with 27,528 rooms opened across the United States. Of these openings, Marriott, Hilton, and IHG branded hotels accounted for 73 percent with 167 new hotel openings and 20,164 rooms. LE is expecting these top franchise companies to open another 447 hotels with 54,622 rooms by the end of this year.