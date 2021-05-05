Hawkeye Hotels Has Acquired Three Properties in 2021

Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels acquired Fairfield Inn & Suites in Cambridge, Ohio, for an undisclosed sum, days after closing on the acquisition of Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown. The acquisitions are the company’s second and third acquisitions of 2021. In January, Hawkeye Hotels acquired the Staybridge Suites in Lafayette, Louisiana. Hawkeye Hotels continues to actively seek new opportunities to grow its portfolio and looks forward to expanding further in these regions in the coming years.

“Despite all the challenges that we have had to navigate as an industry over the last 12 months, Hawkeye Hotels is positioned to continue strategically acquiring properties across the country,” said Parth Patel, head of investments for Hawkeye Hotels.

Constructed in 2016, the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Cambridge, Ohio, includes 99 guestrooms across four floors, with 238 square feet of meeting space and a bar for guests. This hotel complements Hawkeye Hotels’ existing portfolio, which includes properties in Grove City, Ohio, in addition to Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania.

Last week, Hawkeye Hotels acquired the six-story Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown for an undisclosed sum. With modern and colorful designs, this hotel has 134 guest rooms and over 7,500 square feet of event space. The extensive event space, rooftop with cityscape views, and central downtown location make Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown a unique asset.

Part of the Bricktown District, the hotel enhances the restored neighborhood brimming with nightlife, restaurants, sports activities, and endless entertainment options. Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown is also located near the Cox Convention Center, Chesapeake Energy Arena, and the Civic Center. This is Hawkeye Hotels’ first property in Oklahoma.

The Staybridge Suites in Lafayette has 118 extended-stay style suites with full kitchens, plus a fitness center and outdoor pool. The hotel is within minutes of Lafayette Regional Airport, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and the Cajundome Convention Center. The Staybridge Suites enhances the company’s presence in Louisiana, where it also owns and operates hotels in Baton Rouge and Bossier City.

Founded in 1982 with one roadside hotel in Mena, Arkansas, Hawkeye Hotels has become one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the United States. Today, the firm owns and operates over 50 hotels across the country, with additional properties under development. Hawkeye Hotels employs over 1,000 staff across its portfolio of hotels and corporate offices. The firm maintains lasting affiliations with leading brands, including Marriott, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group.