BETHESDA—Marriott International, Inc. announced its expansion into apartment-style accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy. The company is listening to consumer interest among families and friends seeking more space for stays, propelled by the blending of work and leisure travel, and the want among younger travelers for wider accommodations options.

Marriott is building upon its 26 years of experience with Marriott Executive Apartments, its serviced-apartment brand in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. With the introduction of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, the company expects it will enhance portfolio growth globally and bring the serviced-apartment concept to Marriott guests in the United States and Canada.

“Travelers planning vacations and long business trips today are seeking more choice in accommodations, and the introduction of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy responds to those trends while offering developers a premium product backed by our trusted name and distribution platform,” said Stephanie Linnartz, president, Marriott International. “With Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, guests will be able to shop a wider array of accommodation options within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, growing their loyalty to the portfolio and its range of brand offerings.”

Marriott plans to introduce Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in the upper-upscale and luxury segments, different from Marriott’s existing extended-stay brands, with products that reflect the local neighborhood for independent travelers looking for more space and residential amenities. The apartments will have a separate living room and bedroom, kitchen, and an in-unit washer and dryer, but will not provide certain traditional hotel services such as food and beverage, meeting spaces, and retail. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy is anticipated to offer developers the flexibility to build new properties or convert existing properties, with a design approach similar to the company’s Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio lodging brands. The new offering will be backed by Marriott’s reservations engine and Marriott Bonvoy.

Among travel consumers and Marriott Bonvoy members, there is a growing ask for accommodations that provide home-like amenities. According to Phocuswright research, three of the top five reasons for selecting an apartment-style rental are more room or space, access to a full kitchen and laundry, and a home-like feel.