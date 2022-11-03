Marriott Releases 2022 Serve 360 Report With ESG Data

Marriott International, Inc. released its 2022 Serve 360 Report presenting data from 2021, demonstrating its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts toward the company’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Marriott’s sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, guides the company’s commitment to making a positive and sustainable impact, delivering value for associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities around the world. Launched in 2017, the company is celebrating five years of Serve 360’s impact.

“While the last few years have transformed our industry, the resilience of Marriott associates and their dedication to our core value to Serve Our World has not only put us on the path to recovery but renewed our support to the communities and environments where we live and work,” said Anthony Capuano, CEO, Marriott International. “Even during times of great challenge, including war, increasing climate crises, and the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, I am proud of Marriott’s continued dedication to its sustainability and social impact journey and commitment to our many stakeholders.”

In addition to showing data on company diversity, sustainable operations, volunteerism, and other ESG activities, 2021 information includes:

Advertisement

Setting a science-based target and reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050.

Announced an accelerated goal to achieve global gender parity in executive positions by 2023 and established a new goal to achieve 25 percent of people of color in executive positions in the United States by 2025.

Established the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership to help build a pipeline of talent by inspiring Black students to enter the hospitality industry, along with The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Howard University.

Launched the next iteration of Marriott’s human trafficking awareness training, which uses real-life scenarios to support its 2025 goal to train 100 percent of on-property associates to recognize and respond to potential situations of human trafficking.

Piloted Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy to provide guests the opportunity to create a positive impact across communities in the Asia Pacific region through environmental protection, community engagement, and marine conservation, which expanded to nearly 100 properties in 2022.

The report also includes a letter from Capuano, which provides an update on the company’s ESG developments taking place this year and plans for the future. Additional information includes: