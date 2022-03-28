Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts Launches New Golf-Inspired Hotels

AJ Capital Partners has launched a new collection of hotels in golf destinations around the world, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts.
Set in bucket-list golf destinations including St Andrews, North Berwick, and Troon, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts launched with a collection of upscale hotels that are located near golf courses. The group pays homage to local tradition by restoring historic landmark properties and transforming them into locally-inspired properties. All restaurants have concepts, dishes, and flavors inspired by the destinations and local culture with design elements sourced from within the community. Each Marine & Lawn property has a sense of place for guests
The new properties include:
- Rusacks St. Andrews—Set along the “Old Course” in a renovated 1800s building, Rusacks St. Andrews stands as a living museum and monument to golf and its founders. The property is for golf explorers with 123 guestrooms, all with design touches to reflect the destination. In a foodie destination, Rusacks St. Andrews teamed up with White Rabbit Projects to create a Scottish-inspired range of dishes using seasonal ingredients at its three restaurants and bars, two of which overlook the first and 18th holes of the Old Course at St. Andrews and the North Sea, a rooftop putting green, and Eden Mill gin-making experience. St. Andrews will host the 150th Open Championship in July 2022.
- Marine North Berwick—Marine North Berwick offers 84 guestrooms and goes beyond its golf positioning with a spa, pool, fitness center, and two restaurants and bars featuring cuisine inspired by the spirit of its surroundings. As part of a comprehensive interior and exterior renovation, the “Grand Old Lady” has been restored as a landmark on Scotland’s Golf Coast. The hotel overlooks the 16th hole of the West Links course at North Berwick Golf Club and has views of the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock.
- Marine Troon—Reopening in late spring, Marine Troon will have 89 guestrooms, two restaurants and bars, and meeting and event spaces. Along with its golf offerings, the hotel will have a new fitness and leisure center with an indoor pool, squash court, sauna, and steam facilities. The hotel will provide views of the 1st and 18th fairways of Royal Troon’s Old Course, which has played host to nine Open Championships.
- Slieve Donard Resort & Spa—Home to one of Northern Ireland’s resort spas, the 181-key Slieve Donard is at the foot of the Mountains of Mourne, framed by the Royal County Down golf course. Slieve Donard will re-launch as part of the Marine & Lawn collection in 2023.