Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. continues growth across its extended-stay portfolio with the groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan in Georgia. Launched in 2019, Everhome Suites is Choice’s newest extended-stay brand and has apartment-style accommodations that allow guests to adapt their environment to the way they live and work during longer-term stays. The new construction brand now has nearly 30 hotels in the pipeline, with its first location anticipated to open outside of Los Angeles, California this summer.

“At Choice, our brand strategy is focused on driving growth across high-value and revenue intense segments for our owners. It’s part of why we launched Everhome Suites to begin with, which allows franchisees to capitalize on the highly sought-after extended stay segment with a brand that offers industry-leading resources and an operating model that is designed to maximize the return on investment,” said Anna Scozzafava, vice president, brand strategy and operations, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “The groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan not only represents the continued growth of our extended stay portfolio in key markets but underscores our quest to breathe new life into the segment with fresh, modern hotels that both developers and long-term travelers prefer.”

Slated to open next spring, the planned four-story, 115-room Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan provides future guests with access to downtown Atlanta as well as the corporations that have established Newnan as their logistics hub, including Amazon, HelloFresh, PetSmart, Shopify, and Yamaha. When the hotel opens, guests can expect to stay connected to the things that matter most during extended trips with conveniences including studio and one-bedroom apartment-style layouts. All rooms have a combination of spaces that separate work from play:

Rolling workstation for finishing up work ergonomically or sitting down for dinner.

Full-size closet and additional open and closed storage so guests can stay organized for the days ahead.

Spa-like bathroom with counter space and fixtures.

Pet-friendly options so guests can bring their favorite companions on the road.

There are also kitchens to support guests’ health and wellness lifestyles, including:

Appliances, like a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, and microwave.

Everything needed to prepare a home-cooked meal, like flatware, cookware, and counter space.

Small appliances, such as blenders, slow cookers, and air fryers will be available to rent at the front desk.

The public spaces will have:

Multipurpose lobby area that allows guests to eat, work, or relax.

Fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.

Guest laundry facilities.

A 24/7 self-service Homebase Market with a variety of snacks, beverages, meals, grocery, and sundry items.

Outdoor amenity space with grills and firepits.

Design options that take their cues from local culture, including murals by hotel entrances and public space artwork depicting the surrounding area.

The Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan was developed by Atlanta-based Turnstone Group and will be managed by Sandpiper Hospitality.

“For us, teaming with Choice Hotels to develop one of the first Everhome Suites is a no-brainer after the success we’ve had with WoodSpring Suites. The company has always been a leader in the midscale segment and was among the first to target the unique needs of extended stay guests and developers,” said Chip Johnson, CEO of Turnstone Group based in Atlanta. “The Everhome Suites product marries Choice’s decades of midscale experience with a proven extended stay operating model and the modern accommodations long staying guests love. We cannot wait to bring this new hotel to the Atlanta market, so travelers can experience this fantastic new brand.”