This Week’s Comings and Goings

Lotte Hotels & Resorts welcomed Gustavo Sarago to the newly created role of chief development officer, Americas. Sarago will be responsible for Lotte’s collection of lifestyle and luxury brands—Lotte, L7, and Signiel—throughout the Americas. Previously, Sarago served as senior vice president and head of the Hospitality and Leisure Group at AIG Global Real Estate Investments.

IHG announced that Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down from the board and his role as chief financial officer and group head of strategy to take up a new position outside of IHG. He will leave IHG in six months, and the company has begun the process of appointing a successor. He joined IHG in 2004.

Mainsail Lodging & Development promoted Tom Haines to vice president of operations and transitions and Charles Albanos to vice president of operations. Additionally, Becky Hayes has returned to Mainsail as general manager and director of sales for the Residence Inn Tampa Wesley Chapel.

Dorchester Collection appointed Arabella El Barkouki as global director of sales, where she is responsible for leading the brand’s global sales teams, developing sales strategies to support growth, and spearheading policies, objectives, and initiatives across the portfolio. She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience from the luxury hospitality industry.



Davidson Hospitality Group promoted Bill Hanson to vice president, food and beverage within Davidson Restaurant Group, the company’s dedicated food and beverage operating vertical. Prior to joining Davidson Hospitality Group, Hanson launched the food and beverage division of MilkBoy as owner/operator.

Expanding its executive team, KSL Resorts appointed Thatcher Dilley to the newly created role of senior vice president, development west. He has more than 25 years of experience as a developer and general contractor in the hospitality industry and was most recently senior vice president of construction and development for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

A10 Capital, a Gemspring Capital company and a CRE lending business that originates and underwrites permanent and bridge loans nationwide, announced that Anuj Gupta has been appointed CEO. Gupta joins A10 with more than 25 years of experience. Previously, Gupta was president of Ready Capital’s real estate platform.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced two promotions—Brandon Drusch as general manager of The Pfister Hotel and managing director of both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Tim Smith who retired this fall; and Dana Johnson as general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Drusch.

Resort at Squaw Creek, a North Lake Tahoe resort in California, added Manfred Steuerwald as general manager. With nearly 40 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, Steuerwald joins the property from Hyatt Regency Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

Spire Hospitality appointed Anna Stone as director of marketing and development of The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando and John Schilling as regional managing director of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nashville Downtown and The Grove Resort and Water Park Orlando.

The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa appointed Scott Guthrie as general manager. Guthrie joined the Woodmark team in 2020 as hotel manager, and prior to that, Guthrie served as hotel manager for the SLS Seattle and then acting general manager of the Equinox Hotel.

Commonwealth Hotels appointed Rachel Shaw as the director of sales and marketing of the Residence Inn St. Louis O’Fallon. Shaw brings more than eight years of hospitality experience to her new role, having previously served as the catering sales manager of the Marriott St Louis West.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour appointed a new market director of sales and marketing, Brigette Bienvenu. She joins The Ritz-Carlton team from the W Hotel brand, having previously served as the director of sales and marketing at W Fort Lauderdale Hotel & Residences.