Epicurean to Open Brand’s Second Location in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Epicurean Atlanta, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, plans to open its doors at 1117 West Peachtree Street in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood in late Summer 2021. The property will be the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand, the first of which was a collaboration between Mainsail Lodging & Development and Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, Fla. The upcoming Atlanta hotel occupies one of three towers by Selig Development, all of which are connected by a Sky Terrace, including a 31-story office tower and luxury 64-unit condo tower.

“Atlanta has always been a hub for cultural immersion that spans art, renowned design, education,and culinary talent,” said Joe Collier, founder, Mainsail Lodging & Development. “We want to embed ourselves in the local landscape and breathe more life into the fabric of the city.”

Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio was commissioned to oversee the hotel’s design. The 178 guestrooms, including 22 suites, will showcase nods to the city; an array of art and mixed media was specially curated to highlight Atlanta landmarks, including dining destinations like Sweet Auburn Market and Ponce City Market. Aside from the local cues, design elements pull inspiration from the hotel’s culinary connection with organic tones and textures. Three-dimensional wooden art installations reminiscent of an entanglement of apple branches will hang below the ceiling in the Grand Cru Ballroom, paying homage to Georgia’s extensive apple production. Every design element has been carefully planned with thoughtful attention to detail, tying together the culinary threads of Atlanta with the hotel’s brand values.

Advertisement

The on-site Epicurean Theatre will give guests the opportunity to watch, learn, experience, and create with award-winning chefs, mixologists, winemakers, and artists. The 1,964-square-foot theatre will be equipped with a kitchen via a partnership with Sub-Zero and Wolf. With multiple 86″ LED TVs and space to accommodate up to 100 attendees, the venue will also act as a customizable event space with teleconferencing and hybrid meeting capabilities.

The one-acre Sky Terrace will serve as the epicenter of the vertical development. Located on the ninth floor, this lush outdoor getaway will include a café, a resort-style swimming pool with temperature-controlled cabanas, and an events lawn.

1 of 3

Marc Bauer will serve as general manager of the hotel. Bauer has led multiple properties across the Southeast in a variety of roles. Under his guidance, six hotels achieved the AAA Four Diamond Award, and he also secured a Forbes Four-Star Award during his time at One Ocean Resort & Spa. “Atlanta’s food scene is on fire and Epicurean Atlanta will bring that culinary interest to the next level,” said Bauer. “We’re looking to build upon what already makes Midtown great and solidify Atlanta as the ultimate dining destination in the region.”

Sara DeBerry was named director of sales for the property and will oversee over 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. DeBerry most recently served as the Southeast group sales leader for W Hotels.

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE