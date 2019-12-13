LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. — Little Palm Island Resort & Spa—part of the Noble House Hotels & Resorts collection—will officially begin welcoming guests on April 1, 2020, following a two-and-half-year closure as a result of Hurricane Irma and a subsequent re-imagination.

“In reopening Little Palm Island, we knew that we faced an exciting challenge—how do we not only restore the spirit and essence of the property that our loyal guests adore, but also evolve the experience, aesthetic, and functionality,” said Pat Colee, owner, founder, and chairman of the board of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “The answer for us was extraordinary attention to detail. This restoration has been a true labor of love and we believe we’ve maintained the authentic character of Little Palm while ushering in added amenities. We cannot wait to welcome guests back on our shores.”

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is located off the Florida Keys coastline on a private island. Each of the 15 redesigned, thatched-roof bungalows offers ocean views and new interiors. A new spa has a two-story atrium with carved architectural details and a handcrafted tile fountain. The Dining Room has been enhanced to encompass views of the ocean and combines with The Monkey Hut lounge. Private cabanas have been added to the oceanfront pool area and the Palapa Bar will be returning, as well.

Advertisement

Crushed seashell paths wind through this five-and-a-half acre property, allowing guests the chance to see countless species of birds, endangered Key deer, bright green iguanas, and dolphins. Exclusive activities are available, from seaplane tours to reef snorkels.

1 of 3

The resort continues to combine privacy and luxury while maintaining the tradition of keeping televisions and telephones out of guestrooms and public areas.