KIRKLAND, Washington—Noble House Hotels & Resorts welcomed the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux to its portfolio. The prior owner and now co-owner, Jeff Ippoliti, has chosen Noble House to co-own and manage the property, bringing the total number of North American hotels, resorts, and experiences within the Noble House brand portfolio to 24.

A Relais & Châteaux association member since 2019, the hotel is located in Chatham, Massachusetts. The 2.5-story inn was built in 1830 and each of the hotel’s 18 guestrooms and suites have been newly transformed with furnishings and textiles.

The property is located on the cape near the beach. The inn has also partnered with the Volvo test drive program to provide guests with a scenic drive for their day trips around the cape in a Volvo XC90 Inscription SUV. Chatham has activities ranging from relaxing on beaches and exploring lighthouses to enjoying seafood and discovering seaside towns.

The hotel is also for its restaurant Cuvée, headed by Executive Chef Isaac Olivo. Cape Cod’s only Relais & Châteaux restaurant, Cuvée serves four and seven-course tasting menus as well as 32 wines by the glass and more than 350 by the bottle.

“We have long admired the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux for their flawless reputation and impeccable guest experience. We are so proud to enter a partnership with owners Kayla and Jeff,” said James Colee, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “The addition of the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux to the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio reinforces our commitment to grow with on-brand, award-winning, luxury boutique properties. We are also excited to welcome the team members of the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux to the Noble House family.”

“Noble House’s expertise and track record in managing and marketing luxury boutique hotels will create tremendous value and operating synergies for Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux,” stated Jeff Ippoliti, co-owner of the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux. “My wife and I have already seen tremendous success in creating a successful, award-winning property, and we look forward to taking the Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux to new heights with Noble House.”