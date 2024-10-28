SAN ANTONIO, TX—Continuing to provide hoteliers with new features to help enhance the guest experience, LG Business Solutions USA is introducing LG Channels, LG’s exclusive free streaming service, on its smart hotel TVs and set-top boxes. Being demonstrated at the 2024 Hospitality Show (Booth 1713), LG Channels will feature FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels across a range of programming categories including live news, sports, movies, reality, drama, and more.

“Hoteliers are always looking for additional content and channels for their guests,” explained Jacob Benner, Senior Director of Hospitality, LG Electronics USA. “Over 95 FAST LG Channels are currently available on all of our smart hotel TVs and set-top boxes, and hotel management – via their integrator partner – can decide which of these channels they wish to add from an ‘a la carte’ menu. As there is no need for additional apps or hardware to support the programming, the LG Channels will appear on-screen as regular TV channels within the guest channel guide.”

Developed by LG to provide hotels with more free content for their guests, and enabled by the hoteliers’ integrator, some of the available LG Channels will include ION, The Hill TV, Movie-Sphere by Lionsgate, Deal or No Deal by Banijay Rights and World Poker Tour, and 20-plus Stingray Music channels with high-definition audio – ideal for background music while guests are working or relaxing in their hotel room.

No additional hardware or software is required – creating a simple, yet valuable addition for system integrators and hotels. With the opportunity to personalize exactly which channels they’d like, LG Channels will provide hoteliers a great option to offer a wide variety of free content to guests without overloading their channel maps.