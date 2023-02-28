SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—La Concha Resort is set to become the latest addition to Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, as announced by Fahad Ghaffar, partner at Paulson Puerto Rico, the company that owns and operates the hotel.

“La Concha Resort has had a long-standing relationship with Marriott, previously forming part of its Renaissance Hotels group for 15 years. Joining Marriott’s Autograph Collection is a huge step forward in La Concha’s legacy as one of Puerto Rico’s premier hotels,” said John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co. “With this partnership, our guests will enjoy new levels of luxury and an enhanced guest experience.”

The Autograph Collection includes over 270 independent hotels and resorts located in more than 45 countries and territories. Each hotel is selected for its approach to hospitality. This will be the first Autograph Collection Resort in Puerto Rico.

With 473 guestrooms and suites, La Concha Resort offers amenities at the epicenter of San Juan. Among its attractions are the Casino del Mar, which has the newly built BetMGM Sportsbook, and Fifty Eight Club. Originally built in 1958, then renovated and reopened in 2007, the hotel has history and been a component of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry.

As part of the upgrade, Ghaffar announced the investment of $45 million in a full renovation of 238 oceanfront suites as well as new additions to La Concha’s offerings and amenities, among them the construction of a new spa and renovations to the Beach Club. The hotel will also be the home of Tekka Bar, a sushi restaurant concept by Las Vegas restaurateur Takashi Segawa. A new restaurant will also be coming to the Perla space, to be announced in the coming months. The group owns and operates over ten restaurants, including STK and Serafina.

La Concha Resort is part of The Condado Collection of hotels owned and operated by Paulson Puerto Rico. Other hotels in The Condado Collection include the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel and Condado Ocean Club.