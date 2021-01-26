Arizona Biltmore to Reopen With Fresh Identity and New Additions in 2021

PHOENIX — The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, is slated to reopen in late Spring 2021 with a fresh identity and new additions to the resort experience. Since 1929, the hotel has served as a retreat for celebrities, diplomats, and presidents. One of the only existing luxury hotels influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, the resort is set on 39 acres near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Among the property’s enhancements are its brand-new Catalina Pool and enhanced Paradise Pool areas. While the Catalina Pool will be reserved for tranquil experiences amongst new cabanas and a poolside bar, the Paradise Pool will unveil 15 reimagined cabanas and cabana restaurant for guests of all ages as well as a 65-foot triple water slide tower with a children’s splash pad.

In addition to the property’s seven pools, guests will have access to two 18-hole championship golf courses at the nearby Arizona Biltmore Golf Club; six tennis courts; two new pickleball courts; excursions that range from private hot air balloon rides to cigar rolling; eight retail concepts; and more. The Arizona Biltmore will also debut a new spa and fitness building.

Apart from 24-hour in-room dining, the hotel has five distinct dining options that range from casual and upscale to afternoon tea offerings. The Wright Bar will also debut in 2021 as a lobby area for pre- and post-event cocktails.

The Arizona Biltmore has 700 pet-friendly accommodations in a mélange of styles—from recently refreshed Cottages to Suites and Club Rooms. One- and two-bedroom Villa Suites offer full kitchens and indoor/outdoor areas. The property will also be elevating the cottage room experience with larger living spaces and rooftop decks.

For meetings and events, the property has more than 200,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space and 20 rooms available for intimate and large groups, including the 25,000-square-foot Frank Lloyd Wright ballroom. The reimagined Catalina Event Lawn and Bar will serve as an alfresco space for gatherings and mountain views of Piestewa Peak.

The Arizona Biltmore is located 20 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport near Camelback Corridor, with accessibility to Old Town Scottsdale, Biltmore Fashion Park, and the downtown business district.

