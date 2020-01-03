ATLANTA — JRK Property Holdings has selected Davidson Hotels & Resorts to operate the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown. The 482-room property is the second in Nashville under Davidson’s management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown to the Davidson family as the fifth Sheraton-branded hotel in our premier portfolio,” said Thom Geshay, president of Davidson Hotels & Resorts. “Through our hands-on approach, deep brand familiarity and extensive Nashville experience dating back two decades to when we managed the property under a previous flag, we are confident that we will meaningfully impact the operating efficiency and financial success of this exceptional hotel.”

The hotel is located near several popular area attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Historic District, Nissan Stadium, Music City Center, and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. The hotel has more than 46,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including Skye, an enclosed rooftop event space with panoramic views of Music City. Additional amenities include a heated indoor pool; fitness center; Broadway Kitchen, an American bistro serving breakfast daily; and the signature cocktail lounge, Library Bar, offering more than 50 varieties of bourbon.

“We look forward to cultivating a long-term partnership with Davidson Hotels & Resorts as the new operator of Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown,” said Bobby Lee, president of JRK Property Holdings. “We are confident that based on the company’s extraordinary track record of creating and maximizing asset value with an owners’ mentality, the property is set up for a bright future.”

